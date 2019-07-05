The state of the Gauteng Health System

5 July 2019 7:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Bandile Masuku Gauteng MEC for Health. On his first day as Gauteng MEC for Health in May, Dr Bandile Masuku immediately had to address an incident at a provincial hospital. Martha Marais, an elderly citizen, had been chained to the benches at Mamelodi Hospital. A month later, it is still not clear who chained her, but four individuals from the hospital were placed on cautionary leave. Recently, Elina Maseko who is in her late 40s, was turned away from Stanza Bopapa Community Health Centre in Mamelodi, because she was reportedly too old to be preganant. She gave birth to her child outside the clinic.