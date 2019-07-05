Anele Mdoda on a mission to build safe and hygienic toilets

5 July 2019 9:18 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Anele Mdoda 947 Breakfast Club host Sanitation and toilets in South Africa remains a huge problem. We remember Michael Komape who drowned in a pit laterine in 2014, and just last year, 5-year-old, Lumka Mkhethwa drowned in a school in Bizana. Over 3000 schools have pit latrines, with Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KZN counted as the worst. Anele Mdoda is on a mission … to build 20 new school toilets in 2019 and set an ambitious goal to raise over R1 million to build new toilets in one school through a crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Domestos.