Anele Mdoda on a mission to build safe and hygienic toilets


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Anele Mdoda 947 Breakfast Club host Sanitation and toilets in South Africa remains a huge problem. We remember Michael Komape who drowned in a pit laterine in 2014, and just last year, 5-year-old, Lumka Mkhethwa drowned in a school in Bizana. Over 3000 schools have pit latrines, with Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KZN counted as the worst. Anele Mdoda is on a mission … to build 20 new school toilets in 2019 and set an ambitious goal to raise over R1 million to build new toilets in one school through a crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Domestos.

5 July 2019 8:17 AM
5 July 2019 7:40 AM
4 July 2019 8:59 AM
4 July 2019 7:58 AM
4 July 2019 7:46 AM
3 July 2019 9:21 AM
3 July 2019 8:19 AM
3 July 2019 7:11 AM
2 July 2019 8:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health MEC to introduce programmes to help prevent patient abuse
Gauteng Health MEC to introduce programmes to help prevent patient abuse

The Health Department has come under fire in recent weeks for the way patients have been treated at public hospitals and clinics.
Makhura: Corrupt Gauteng officials' days are numbered
Makhura: Corrupt Gauteng officials' days are numbered

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that efforts were in place to clean up his government, warning that the days of those involved in corrupt activities were numbered.
Air Force says improving systems to prevent another Gupta Waterkloof incident
Air Force says improving systems to prevent another Gupta Waterkloof incident

On Thursday, head of the Air Force, Fabian Msimang testified at the state capture inquiry that the entity was safeguarding their system.
