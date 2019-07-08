The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Moyo wants Old Mutual dismissal to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Peter Moyo He is accused of following a deliberate strategy of attempting to divert attention from his own actions to Trevor Manuel. The story of the suspension followed by expulsion of the continent's best known chief executives was one that shook the business world, so much so that the share price of Old Mutual was trading of the insurer at 5% lower. Peter Moyo has now taken the matter to the court, challenging his dismissal. Moyo wants his dismissal to be declared "unlawful, unconstitutional and null and void" - and is also asking for contractual damages against Old Mutual.

How have relations between Argentina and South Africa strengthened since 1991

8 July 2019 9:46 AM
Agnes Seemela one of the 20 teens who built a plane with no aviation experience

8 July 2019 8:29 AM
What’s Viral - Dad wears 8kgs of clothes to avoid paying excess baggage at airport

8 July 2019 8:13 AM
Anele Mdoda on a mission to build safe and hygienic toilets

5 July 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Gone Viral - I know this guy ain’t trying to say pneumonia

5 July 2019 8:17 AM
The state of the Gauteng health system

5 July 2019 7:40 AM
Ekurhuleni's toilet tender stinks

4 July 2019 8:59 AM
What’s Viral - This must be the most extreme marriage proposal you'll ever see

4 July 2019 7:58 AM
Are independent schools transforming?

4 July 2019 7:46 AM
EWN Headlines
MPs to debate 25 budget votes for govt depts, entities
MPs to debate 25 budget votes for govt depts, entities

This was a crucial step to concluding the parliamentary process around the national budget.

DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee
DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appeared before Parliament last week where she said she was prepared to quit her job rather than give a loan to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said the deputy finance minister, who chairs the corporation’s board, should not be involved in decisions regarding the investment of enterprises which fall under the purview of the finance industry.
