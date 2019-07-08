Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Peter Moyo He is accused of following a deliberate strategy of attempting to divert attention from his own actions to Trevor Manuel. The story of the suspension followed by expulsion of the continent's best known chief executives was one that shook the business world, so much so that the share price of Old Mutual was trading of the insurer at 5% lower. Peter Moyo has now taken the matter to the court, challenging his dismissal. Moyo wants his dismissal to be declared "unlawful, unconstitutional and null and void" - and is also asking for contractual damages against Old Mutual.
Moyo wants Old Mutual dismissal to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional
