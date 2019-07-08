The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Agnes Seemela one of the 20 teens who built a plane with no aviation experience


Twenty South African teenage pilots have made aviation history. Teenagers who knew nothing about aviation, have built a four-seater and now flying the plane across the continent. And at just 15, Ahnes Seemela was part of the aviation teen and have just successfully made a flight to their first stop in Namibia.

What’s Viral -

What’s Viral -

8 July 2019 8:13 AM
Moyo wants Old Mutual dismissal to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional

Moyo wants Old Mutual dismissal to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional

8 July 2019 7:30 AM
Anele Mdoda on a mission to build safe and hygienic toilets

Anele Mdoda on a mission to build safe and hygienic toilets

5 July 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Gone Viral - I know this guy ain’t trying to say pneumonia

What’s Gone Viral - I know this guy ain’t trying to say pneumonia

5 July 2019 8:17 AM
The state of the Gauteng health system

The state of the Gauteng health system

5 July 2019 7:40 AM
Ekurhuleni's toilet tender stinks

Ekurhuleni's toilet tender stinks

4 July 2019 8:59 AM
What’s Viral - This must be the most extreme marriage proposal you'll ever see

What’s Viral - This must be the most extreme marriage proposal you'll ever see

4 July 2019 7:58 AM
Are independent schools transforming?

Are independent schools transforming?

4 July 2019 7:46 AM
Pick n Pay nude fruit and Veg

Pick n Pay nude fruit and Veg

3 July 2019 9:21 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Police probe murders of six women in Philippi
Police probe murders of six women in Philippi

The victims, aged between 18 and 26, were gunned down at a residence in the Marcus Garvey community on Friday night.
Parly committee welcomes arrest of 37 illegal immigrants in Pretoria
Parly committee welcomes arrest of 37 illegal immigrants in Pretoria

The committee's chairperson Bongani Bongo said they have highlighted illegal immigration as an area of focus.
ABC's Ntsekele: I don’t recognise my suspension
ABC's Ntsekele: I don’t recognise my suspension

Constituencies of the party from 54 regions announced they had suspended Prime Minister Tom Thabane, secretary-general Samonyane Ntsekele and his deputy Nkaku Kabi.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us