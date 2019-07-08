Twenty South African teenage pilots have made aviation history. Teenagers who knew nothing about aviation, have built a four-seater and now flying the plane across the continent. And at just 15, Ahnes Seemela was part of the aviation teen and have just successfully made a flight to their first stop in Namibia.
Agnes Seemela one of the 20 teens who built a plane with no aviation experience
|
8 July 2019 8:13 AM
|
Moyo wants Old Mutual dismissal to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional
|
8 July 2019 7:30 AM
|
5 July 2019 9:18 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - I know this guy ain’t trying to say pneumonia
|
5 July 2019 8:17 AM
|
5 July 2019 7:40 AM
|
4 July 2019 8:59 AM
|
What’s Viral - This must be the most extreme marriage proposal you'll ever see
|
4 July 2019 7:58 AM
|
4 July 2019 7:46 AM
|
3 July 2019 9:21 AM