Can you be complicit to a rape crime by simply knowing?

9 July 2019 7:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Busisiwe Kamolane Candidate Attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies. A case that raises important questions around the applicability of the doctrine of common purpose to common law rape and also to all sexual offences. Two gang members are trying to overturn their rape convictions simply because they were not the perpetrators of the crime and ae seeking for clarity from the Constitutional Court on whether the doctrine of common purpose is applicable to common law rape. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies has applied to the Concourt to be legal adviser.