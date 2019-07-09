The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

MMC Michael Sun to probe video of woman screaming while blood sample taken


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Michael Sun- MMC for Public Safety comments on the video going viral where a woman was pinned down and blood samples drawn from her.

What’s Gone Viral - Video of woman restrained by JMPD

9 July 2019 7:57 AM
Can you be complicit to a rape crime by simply knowing?

9 July 2019 7:30 AM
How have relations between Argentina and South Africa strengthened since 1991

8 July 2019 9:46 AM
Agnes Seemela one of the 20 teens who built a plane with no aviation experience

8 July 2019 8:29 AM
What’s Viral - Dad wears 8kgs of clothes to avoid paying excess baggage at airport

8 July 2019 8:13 AM
Moyo wants Old Mutual dismissal to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional

8 July 2019 7:30 AM
Anele Mdoda on a mission to build safe and hygienic toilets

5 July 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Gone Viral - I know this guy ain’t trying to say pneumonia

5 July 2019 8:17 AM
The state of the Gauteng health system

5 July 2019 7:40 AM
