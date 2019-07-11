Pravin Gordhan challenges public protector report

11 July 2019 7:28 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tebogo Malatji lawyer of Minister Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has filed court papers in an urgent bid to interdict remedial actions in a report released by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last Friday. This is the second report being taken on review. The first related to the approval of the early retirement of former SARS Commissioner, Ivan Pillay. Earlier this week, the President had said in a statement that it would be premature to take action against Pravin Gordhan when he granted earlier retirement to Ivan Pillay.