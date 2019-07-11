Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tebogo Malatji lawyer of Minister Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has filed court papers in an urgent bid to interdict remedial actions in a report released by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last Friday. This is the second report being taken on review. The first related to the approval of the early retirement of former SARS Commissioner, Ivan Pillay. Earlier this week, the President had said in a statement that it would be premature to take action against Pravin Gordhan when he granted earlier retirement to Ivan Pillay.
Pravin Gordhan challenges public protector report
|
11 July 2019 7:43 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - A video of a silent disco barbecue and now we all want one
|
10 July 2019 8:02 AM
|
Government has provided more that 4 million housing opportunities
|
10 July 2019 7:54 AM
|
MMC Michael Sun to probe video of woman screaming while blood sample taken
|
9 July 2019 10:00 AM
|
9 July 2019 7:57 AM
|
9 July 2019 7:30 AM
|
How have relations between Argentina and South Africa strengthened since 1991
|
8 July 2019 9:46 AM
|
Agnes Seemela one of the 20 teens who built a plane with no aviation experience
|
8 July 2019 8:29 AM
|
What’s Viral - Dad wears 8kgs of clothes to avoid paying excess baggage at airport
|
8 July 2019 8:13 AM