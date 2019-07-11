What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Thabo Mokoena : Director-General at the Department of Mineral Resources. In a scathing statement, the The Select Committee on Land Reform, Environment, Mineral Resources and Energy has raised several concerns on the newly merged Department of Mineral Resources’ annual performance plan. Some of the issue raised by the committee are the lack of proper funding for mine safety, the closing of mine shafts and how the department dealt with the Xolobeni issue.
