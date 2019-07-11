The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Thabo Mokoena : Director-General at the Department of Mineral Resources. In a scathing statement, the The Select Committee on Land Reform, Environment, Mineral Resources and Energy has raised several concerns on the newly merged Department of Mineral Resources’ annual performance plan. Some of the issue raised by the committee are the lack of proper funding for mine safety, the closing of mine shafts and how the department dealt with the Xolobeni issue.

Pravin Gordhan challenges public protector report

11 July 2019 7:28 AM
What’s Gone Viral - A video of a silent disco barbecue and now we all want one

10 July 2019 8:02 AM
Government has provided more that 4 million housing opportunities

10 July 2019 7:54 AM
MMC Michael Sun to probe video of woman screaming while blood sample taken

9 July 2019 10:00 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Video of woman restrained by JMPD

9 July 2019 7:57 AM
Can you be complicit to a rape crime by simply knowing?

9 July 2019 7:30 AM
How have relations between Argentina and South Africa strengthened since 1991

8 July 2019 9:46 AM
Agnes Seemela one of the 20 teens who built a plane with no aviation experience

8 July 2019 8:29 AM
What’s Viral - Dad wears 8kgs of clothes to avoid paying excess baggage at airport

8 July 2019 8:13 AM
Moyo wants Old Mutual dismissal to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional

8 July 2019 7:30 AM
EWN Headlines
Mixed reaction to Mboweni’s PIC board announcement
Mixed reaction to Mboweni’s PIC board announcement

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced some prominent appointments to the interim board, including Maria Ramos, which has been met with surprise.

Parliament may not reopen inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi - legal adviser
Parliament may not reopen inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi - legal adviser

Parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela said that Parliament’s job was to consider whether President Cyril Ramaphosa acted within the law in axing former NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence
Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane came under fire from the African National Congress (ANC) but was congratulated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during a stormy meeting with Parliament’s Justice committee on Wednesday.
