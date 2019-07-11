The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA

11 July 2019 7:43 AM
Pravin Gordhan challenges public protector report

11 July 2019 7:28 AM
What’s Gone Viral - A video of a silent disco barbecue and now we all want one

10 July 2019 8:02 AM
Government has provided more that 4 million housing opportunities

10 July 2019 7:54 AM
MMC Michael Sun to probe video of woman screaming while blood sample taken

9 July 2019 10:00 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Video of woman restrained by JMPD

9 July 2019 7:57 AM
Can you be complicit to a rape crime by simply knowing?

9 July 2019 7:30 AM
How have relations between Argentina and South Africa strengthened since 1991

8 July 2019 9:46 AM
Agnes Seemela one of the 20 teens who built a plane with no aviation experience

8 July 2019 8:29 AM
EWN Headlines
James Small one of the greats, say Bok teammates
James Small one of the greats, say Bok teammates

The Springbok squad of 1995 has payed tribute to James Small who passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday.
'Difficult to find positives' after last-gasp defeat, says Bafana's Baxter
'Difficult to find positives' after last-gasp defeat, says Bafana's Baxter

Bafana Bafana stunned the hosts Egypt in the last 16 but were eliminated four days later in Cairo after William Troost-Ekong bundled in a late winner for three-time champions Nigeria.
SAHRC wants no less than R200k from Catzavelos over K-word utterances
SAHRC wants no less than R200k from Catzavelos over K-word utterances

The commission said that while the businessman has admitted that his conduct amounted to hate speech, the compensation fee was part of the process to secure appropriate redress for human rights violations.
