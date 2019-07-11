The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

4. Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby Legend speaking about James Small.


Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77

11 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram

11 July 2019 8:02 AM
What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA

11 July 2019 7:43 AM
Pravin Gordhan challenges public protector report

11 July 2019 7:28 AM
What’s Gone Viral - A video of a silent disco barbecue and now we all want one

10 July 2019 8:02 AM
Government has provided more that 4 million housing opportunities

10 July 2019 7:54 AM
MMC Michael Sun to probe video of woman screaming while blood sample taken

9 July 2019 10:00 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Video of woman restrained by JMPD

9 July 2019 7:57 AM
Can you be complicit to a rape crime by simply knowing?

9 July 2019 7:30 AM
EWN Headlines
NHI Bill heads to Parliament after Cabinet approval
NHI Bill heads to Parliament after Cabinet approval

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the Bill would give effect to the government’s plan for universal healthcare services for all South Africans, regardless of their socio-economic circumstances.
Home Affairs accused of undermining goal for united Africa
Home Affairs accused of undermining goal for united Africa

The EFF's Vuyani Pambo accused the department's policies related to foreign nationals as being anti-African.
Nxesi: Compensation fund claims could be more if all employers compliant
Nxesi: Compensation fund claims could be more if all employers compliant

The fund compensates people who are disabled by occupational injuries or diseases sustained during their employment.

