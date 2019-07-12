Bongani Bingwa speaks to Busi Mavuso CEO at Business Leadership South Africa While welcoming the steps and undertakings of President Cyril Ramaphosa to fix governance in the country, business leaders in recent months appear to be losing patience with the lack of tangible plans to take the country and its economy forward. In the first quarter of this year, South Africa's economy contracted by 3.2%, its worst performance in a decade.
Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA
|
What’s Gone Viral - US Coast Guard intercepts 'narco-submarine'
|
12 July 2019 8:00 AM
|
Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.
|
11 July 2019 9:47 AM
|
11 July 2019 9:34 AM
|
What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram
|
11 July 2019 8:02 AM
|
11 July 2019 7:43 AM
|
11 July 2019 7:28 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - A video of a silent disco barbecue and now we all want one
|
10 July 2019 8:02 AM
|
Government has provided more that 4 million housing opportunities
|
10 July 2019 7:54 AM
|
MMC Michael Sun to probe video of woman screaming while blood sample taken
|
9 July 2019 10:00 AM