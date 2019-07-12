The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral - US Coast Guard intercepts 'narco-submarine'


What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA

12 July 2019 7:36 AM
Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.

11 July 2019 9:47 AM
Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77

11 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram

11 July 2019 8:02 AM
What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA

11 July 2019 7:43 AM
Pravin Gordhan challenges public protector report

11 July 2019 7:28 AM
What’s Gone Viral - A video of a silent disco barbecue and now we all want one

10 July 2019 8:02 AM
Government has provided more that 4 million housing opportunities

10 July 2019 7:54 AM
MMC Michael Sun to probe video of woman screaming while blood sample taken

9 July 2019 10:00 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC, opposition parties condemn EFF MPs for disrupting Gordhan speech
ANC, opposition parties condemn EFF MPs for disrupting Gordhan speech

There was a tense stand-off as EFF MPs approached Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the podium instead of leaving, and parliamentary security staff were called in to remove them.
Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate today over 2014 fatal accident
Duduzane Zuma to learn his fate today over 2014 fatal accident

Zuma faced a charge of culpable homicide, and reckless and negligent driving, following a car crash on Johannesburg’s M1 in 2014 in which Phumzile Dube was killed.
Police have no reason to suspect foul play yet in Brakpan family murders
Police have no reason to suspect foul play yet in Brakpan family murders

A 40-year-old woman and her three children were shot dead, with husband finding the bodies in the house when he returned home.

