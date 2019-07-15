The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved


Africa Melane speaks to Professor Ivor Chipkin Co-author of Shadow State

Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization

12 July 2019 9:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - US coast guard intercepts narco-submarine

12 July 2019 8:00 AM
Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA

12 July 2019 7:36 AM
Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.

11 July 2019 9:47 AM
Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77

11 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram

11 July 2019 8:02 AM
What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA

11 July 2019 7:43 AM
Pravin Gordhan challenges public protector report

11 July 2019 7:28 AM
What’s Gone Viral - A video of a silent disco barbecue and now we all want one

10 July 2019 8:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Diepsloot residents divided over protest action
Diepsloot residents divided over protest action

Some community leaders in Diepsloot are calling on residents not to take part in Monday’s planned shutdown in the area. They are worried that criminal elements may try to hijack the move which is aimed at raising genuine complaints.
Iran ready to talk if US lifts sanctions, Pompeo skeptical
Iran ready to talk if US lifts sanctions, Pompeo skeptical

Confrontations between Washington and Tehran have escalated, culminating in an aborted plan for US air strikes on Iran last month after Tehran downed a US drone. Trump called off the retaliatory US air strike at the last minute.
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters escalate fight in suburbs
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters escalate fight in suburbs

Millions have taken to the streets in the past month in some of the largest and most violent protests in decades over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.
