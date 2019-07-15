Africa Melane speaks to Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environmental Affairs. The second draft of the Climate Change Bill, aimed at reducing carbon emissions, is currently being debated at Nedlac. This according to Minister Barbara Creecy when she led the budget vote for the Environmental Affairs department.
