The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The second draft of the Climate Change Bill


Africa Melane speaks to Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environmental Affairs. The second draft of the Climate Change Bill, aimed at reducing carbon emissions, is currently being debated at Nedlac. This according to Minister Barbara Creecy when she led the budget vote for the Environmental Affairs department.

What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph

What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph

15 July 2019 8:04 AM
State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved

State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved

15 July 2019 7:38 AM
Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization

Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization

12 July 2019 9:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - US coast guard intercepts narco-submarine

What’s Gone Viral - US coast guard intercepts narco-submarine

12 July 2019 8:00 AM
Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA

Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA

12 July 2019 7:36 AM
Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.

Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.

11 July 2019 9:47 AM
Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77

Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77

11 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram

What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram

11 July 2019 8:02 AM
What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA

What's the plan on Zama Zamas: Illegal mining in SA

11 July 2019 7:43 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he is expected to answer the allegations of state capture that have been levelled against him.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us