•Update on the progress made to rehabilitate M2 Bridge JHB Road Agency


Africa Melane speaks to Siyabonga Genu, Head of Infrastructure at Johannesburg Road Agency about rehabilitating the M2 highway.

The second draft of the Climate Change Bill

15 July 2019 9:20 AM
What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph

15 July 2019 8:04 AM
State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved

15 July 2019 7:38 AM
Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization

12 July 2019 9:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - US coast guard intercepts narco-submarine

12 July 2019 8:00 AM
Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA

12 July 2019 7:36 AM
Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.

11 July 2019 9:47 AM
Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77

11 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - ASOS genius invisible sock hack blowing people's minds on Instagram

11 July 2019 8:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Winde pleads for govt to speed up SANDF deployment after bloody weekend
Residents have been anticipating the army's arrival since Friday morning following an announcement by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night but so far, there has been no significant military presence.
Police searching for motive behind Marc Batchelor's murder
The former footballer was gunned down in Olivedale in what appears to have been a hit.
CARTOON: JZ's Many Cards
By Dr Jack.
