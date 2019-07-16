Africa Melane speaks to Dr Sydney Mufamadi, ANC Stalwart & Chairperson of High Level Panel Review of State Security Agenc. Spies and agents are all part of a smear campaign to discredit him and have him removed from all his previous positions of leadership and bigger plan to have him eliminated from the political space, this according to former President Jacob Zuma’s testimony at the Zondo Commission of inquiry yesterday. He believes the Zondo inquiry into state capture is the culmination of a global intelligence plot to “get rid” of him and that the war is at the level intelligence that should worry us all.
Dr Sydney Mufamadi on Intelligence wars
|
Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds
|
16 July 2019 7:40 AM
|
Update on the progress made to rehabilitate M2 Bridge JHB Road Agency
|
16 July 2019 7:03 AM
|
15 July 2019 9:20 AM
|
What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph
|
15 July 2019 8:04 AM
|
State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved
|
15 July 2019 7:38 AM
|
Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization
|
12 July 2019 9:27 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - US coast guard intercepts narco-submarine
|
12 July 2019 8:00 AM
|
Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA
|
12 July 2019 7:36 AM
|
Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.
|
11 July 2019 9:47 AM