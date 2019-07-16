Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds

16 July 2019 7:40 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Keletso Bizoski Manyike, former SARS employee Keletso Manyike found himself in the eye of the storm when Sunday Times ran a story this weekend that he was the key witness of Public Protector’s investigation into the SARS rogue unit. He was demonized in the article as the unemployed, dope-smoking Rastafarian. Jacque Pauw has since apologized on the Eusebius McKaiser show yesterday. Keletso joins us on the line to give his side of the story and whether there was indeed a rogue unit, and did it investigate the likes of former President Jacob Zuma.