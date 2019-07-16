Africa Melane speaks to Keletso Bizoski Manyike, former SARS employee Keletso Manyike found himself in the eye of the storm when Sunday Times ran a story this weekend that he was the key witness of Public Protector’s investigation into the SARS rogue unit. He was demonized in the article as the unemployed, dope-smoking Rastafarian. Jacque Pauw has since apologized on the Eusebius McKaiser show yesterday. Keletso joins us on the line to give his side of the story and whether there was indeed a rogue unit, and did it investigate the likes of former President Jacob Zuma.
Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds
|
16 July 2019 7:38 AM
|
Update on the progress made to rehabilitate M2 Bridge JHB Road Agency
|
16 July 2019 7:03 AM
|
15 July 2019 9:20 AM
|
What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph
|
15 July 2019 8:04 AM
|
State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved
|
15 July 2019 7:38 AM
|
Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization
|
12 July 2019 9:27 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - US coast guard intercepts narco-submarine
|
12 July 2019 8:00 AM
|
Inequality which in my view is the biggest ticking bomb we have in SA
|
12 July 2019 7:36 AM
|
Chester Williams, Springbok Rugby legend speaking about James Small.
|
11 July 2019 9:47 AM