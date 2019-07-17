Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept

The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lindiwe Sisulu, Department of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation. PLOT: Presenting her R16 billion budget vote for Water & Sanitation, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu vowed to clean up the mess inherited by the department and subject stuff to vetting process. So big a problem faced by the department, that it had spent its R16bn budget, but had met only 28% of its targets, R6.7bn in irregular and wasteful spending was recorded in the year 2017. How does the Minister intend on fixing challenges in the water and sanitation sector.

What’s Gone Viral - Mom tries to save the day as dad laughs at child's drawing

17 July 2019 8:03 AM
SA musicians pay tribute to legendary Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 7:38 AM
Neil Tovey on the passing of Marc Batchelor

16 July 2019 8:34 AM
Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds

16 July 2019 7:40 AM
Dr Sydney Mufamadi on Intelligence wars

16 July 2019 7:38 AM
Update on the progress made to rehabilitate M2 Bridge JHB Road Agency

16 July 2019 7:03 AM
The second draft of the Climate Change Bill

15 July 2019 9:20 AM
What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph

15 July 2019 8:04 AM
State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved

15 July 2019 7:38 AM
EWN Headlines
Zuma expected to respond to Hogan's claims against him
Zuma expected to respond to Hogan's claims against him

Barbara Hogan told the inquiry that Zuma flouted procedure and interfered in the appointment of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.
MKMVA council: Zuma’s spies claims are ‘irresponsible outbursts’
MKMVA council: Zuma’s spies claims are ‘irresponsible outbursts’

During his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday, Jacob Zuma accused former ministers Siphiwe Nyanda and Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being spies.
Matjila taken to task over PIC investment in Steinhoff
Matjila taken to task over PIC investment in Steinhoff

In 2016, the PIC loaned a company called Lancaster Investment nearly R10 billion to buy additional shares in Steinhoff, the company later collapsed.

