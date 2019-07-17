Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lindiwe Sisulu, Department of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation. PLOT: Presenting her R16 billion budget vote for Water & Sanitation, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu vowed to clean up the mess inherited by the department and subject stuff to vetting process. So big a problem faced by the department, that it had spent its R16bn budget, but had met only 28% of its targets, R6.7bn in irregular and wasteful spending was recorded in the year 2017. How does the Minister intend on fixing challenges in the water and sanitation sector.
Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept
|
What’s Gone Viral - Mom tries to save the day as dad laughs at child's drawing
|
17 July 2019 8:03 AM
|
17 July 2019 7:38 AM
|
16 July 2019 8:34 AM
|
Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds
|
16 July 2019 7:40 AM
|
16 July 2019 7:38 AM
|
Update on the progress made to rehabilitate M2 Bridge JHB Road Agency
|
16 July 2019 7:03 AM
|
15 July 2019 9:20 AM
|
What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph
|
15 July 2019 8:04 AM
|
State capture and the shadow state, and how Zuma was involved
|
15 July 2019 7:38 AM