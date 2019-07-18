The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Former SARS employee, Yolisa Pikie cautions about Jacob Zuma’s spy claims


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Yolisa Pikie : Former Adviser to Sars Deputy Commissioner Ivan Pillay Jacob Zuma astounded many when he suggested that former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and General Siphiwe Nyanda worked for apartheid security branch as spies. What damaging ramifications could this have on the stability of our country? Former advisor of Ivan Pillay wrote a piece on his facebook timeline about the possible effects Zuma’s rumour mongering could have on those he has implicated.

Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept

17 July 2019 9:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Mom tries to save the day as dad laughs at child's drawing

17 July 2019 8:03 AM
SA musicians pay tribute to legendary Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 7:38 AM
Neil Tovey on the passing of Marc Batchelor

16 July 2019 8:34 AM
Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds

16 July 2019 7:40 AM
Dr Sydney Mufamadi on Intelligence wars

16 July 2019 7:38 AM
Update on the progress made to rehabilitate M2 Bridge JHB Road Agency

16 July 2019 7:03 AM
The second draft of the Climate Change Bill

15 July 2019 9:20 AM
What’s Viral - Flying soldier' arrives at Bastille Day parade on an 118mph

15 July 2019 8:04 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Jacob Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres.
Asylum seekers anxiously cross into US as new policy kicks in
Asylum seekers anxiously cross into US as new policy kicks in

Human rights groups have sued to block the measure, saying it violates US asylum obligations and forces people to remain in countries 'rife with danger.'

Dozens hurt, several seriously, in fire at Japan animation firm
Dozens hurt, several seriously, in fire at Japan animation firm

Police said the fire appeared to have been started deliberately.

