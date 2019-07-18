Former SARS employee, Yolisa Pikie cautions about Jacob Zuma’s spy claims

18 July 2019 7:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Yolisa Pikie : Former Adviser to Sars Deputy Commissioner Ivan Pillay Jacob Zuma astounded many when he suggested that former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and General Siphiwe Nyanda worked for apartheid security branch as spies. What damaging ramifications could this have on the stability of our country? Former advisor of Ivan Pillay wrote a piece on his facebook timeline about the possible effects Zuma’s rumour mongering could have on those he has implicated.