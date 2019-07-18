The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Woman tracks thieves for two days after they stole her car


Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan

18 July 2019 8:32 AM
Former SARS employee, Yolisa Pikie cautions about Jacob Zuma’s spy claims

18 July 2019 7:30 AM
Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept

17 July 2019 9:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Mom tries to save the day as dad laughs at child's drawing

17 July 2019 8:03 AM
SA musicians pay tribute to legendary Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 7:38 AM
Neil Tovey on the passing of Marc Batchelor

16 July 2019 8:34 AM
Source of the rogue unit investigation Keletso Bizoski Manyike responds

16 July 2019 7:40 AM
Dr Sydney Mufamadi on Intelligence wars

16 July 2019 7:38 AM
Update on the progress made to rehabilitate M2 Bridge JHB Road Agency

16 July 2019 7:03 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Overburdened consumers hoping for interest rates cut
Economists believed the central bank would cut rates by 25 basis point to help boost the sluggish economy.

Mandela Day: Do something good for the less fortunate
Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, four years before South Africa's first democratically elected president died at the age of 95.
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
President Cyril Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Jacob Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres.
