New deputy governor of the Sarb on Reserve Bank repo rate cut

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Rashad Cassim Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank
Good news for consumers, in a unanimous decision, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% from 6.75%, and the prime lending rate dropped to 10%, for the first time in over a year.
The central bank now expects SA's economy to grow by 0.6% in 2019.
Newly appointed Deputy Governors were appointed in the midst of pressure to nationalize the Reserve Bank and expanding the mandate of the Reserve Bank.
