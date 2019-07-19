New deputy governor of the Sarb on Reserve Bank repo rate cut

19 July 2019 7:36 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Rashad Cassim Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank



Good news for consumers, in a unanimous decision, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% from 6.75%, and the prime lending rate dropped to 10%, for the first time in over a year.



The central bank now expects SA's economy to grow by 0.6% in 2019.



Newly appointed Deputy Governors were appointed in the midst of pressure to nationalize the Reserve Bank and expanding the mandate of the Reserve Bank.