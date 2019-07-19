The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral - First trailer drops for Top Gun sequel


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

The Lion King opens in cinemas worldwide

19 July 2019 9:22 AM
New deputy governor of the Sarb on Reserve Bank repo rate cut

19 July 2019 7:36 AM
Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan

18 July 2019 8:32 AM
What’s Viral - Woman tracks thieves for two days after they stole her car

18 July 2019 8:11 AM
Former SARS employee, Yolisa Pikie cautions about Jacob Zuma’s spy claims

18 July 2019 7:30 AM
Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept

17 July 2019 9:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Mom tries to save the day as dad laughs at child's drawing

17 July 2019 8:03 AM
SA musicians pay tribute to legendary Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 7:38 AM
Neil Tovey on the passing of Marc Batchelor

16 July 2019 8:34 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Land Reform minister awaits court ruling over District Six plan
The Land Claims Court must rule on whether to hold the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister in contempt of court because government missed a deadline to provide a proper plan for restitution.
Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut
Minister Senzo Mchunu told parliament during his budget vote this week that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers in the public sector took early pension payout.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry
Former President Jacob Zumba's supporters are streaming into the precinct where the state capture commission is being held in Parktown ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.

