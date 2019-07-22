The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Fundamentally and irretrievably flawed Ramaphosa takes PP report on review


Africa Melane speaks to Advocate Gary Pienaar, Senior research manager in the Democracy, Governance and Service Delivery Programme, Human Science Research Council.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that he will seek a judicial review of the Public Protector’s adverse findings against, going as further saying her report was irrational, fundamentally and irretrievably flawed. This after the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament with regards to the Bosasa donation.

What’s Viral - Airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment

22 July 2019 7:59 AM
The Lion King opens in cinemas worldwide

19 July 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - First trailer drops for Top Gun sequel

19 July 2019 8:01 AM
New deputy governor of the Sarb on Reserve Bank repo rate cut

19 July 2019 7:36 AM
Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan

18 July 2019 8:32 AM
What’s Viral - Woman tracks thieves for two days after they stole her car

18 July 2019 8:11 AM
Former SARS employee, Yolisa Pikie cautions about Jacob Zuma’s spy claims

18 July 2019 7:30 AM
Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept

17 July 2019 9:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Mom tries to save the day as dad laughs at child's drawing

17 July 2019 8:03 AM
EWN Headlines
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane also agreed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the donation to Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign should be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Estina dairy farm scandal
The state capture commission will today hear testimony related to the Estina dairy farm from a member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn.
Ramaphosa: No disrespect to Public Protector for taking report on review
The Public Protector, last week, found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.
