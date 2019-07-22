Africa Melane speaks to Advocate Gary Pienaar, Senior research manager in the Democracy, Governance and Service Delivery Programme, Human Science Research Council.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that he will seek a judicial review of the Public Protector’s adverse findings against, going as further saying her report was irrational, fundamentally and irretrievably flawed. This after the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament with regards to the Bosasa donation.
Fundamentally and irretrievably flawed Ramaphosa takes PP report on review
