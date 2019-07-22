Africa Melane speaks to Herman Mashaba, Executive Mayor, City of Johannesburg.
Mayor Herman Mashaba sent social media in a frenzy last week when he shared pictures of himself staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents and for better services for residents from Eskom. He penned a piece explaining why he staged a sit in and joins us on the line.
Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents
Africa Melane speaks to Herman Mashaba, Executive Mayor, City of Johannesburg.
|
What’s Viral - Airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment
|
22 July 2019 7:59 AM
|
Fundamentally and irretrievably flawed Ramaphosa takes PP report on review
|
22 July 2019 7:31 AM
|
19 July 2019 9:22 AM
|
19 July 2019 8:01 AM
|
New deputy governor of the Sarb on Reserve Bank repo rate cut
|
19 July 2019 7:36 AM
|
18 July 2019 8:32 AM
|
What’s Viral - Woman tracks thieves for two days after they stole her car
|
18 July 2019 8:11 AM
|
Former SARS employee, Yolisa Pikie cautions about Jacob Zuma’s spy claims
|
18 July 2019 7:30 AM
|
Minister Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept
|
17 July 2019 9:27 AM