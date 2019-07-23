The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

How legal costs are determined


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zola Majavu Lawyer & legal expert.

Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents

22 July 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Viral - Airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment

22 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fundamentally and irretrievably flawed Ramaphosa takes PP report on review

22 July 2019 7:31 AM
The Lion King opens in cinemas worldwide

19 July 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - First trailer drops for Top Gun sequel

19 July 2019 8:01 AM
New deputy governor of the Sarb on Reserve Bank repo rate cut

19 July 2019 7:36 AM
Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan

18 July 2019 8:32 AM
What’s Viral - Woman tracks thieves for two days after they stole her car

18 July 2019 8:11 AM
Former SARS employee, Yolisa Pikie cautions about Jacob Zuma’s spy claims

18 July 2019 7:30 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Redi Tlhabi: Zuma's accusations cannot be taken lightly
Journalist Redi Tlhabi has applied to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine former President Jacob Zuma after he claimed Tlhabi was one of the individuals who had been trying to defame him, including branding him as a rapist.
CARTOON: Public Outcry
By Dr Jack.
Cash-strapped Denel expects tough few months as it awaits bailout
On Monday, the military and aerospace equipment producing company told workers that it might not be able to pay their salaries on time this month.
