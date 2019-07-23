The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The Chocolate and Coffee Expo is coming up this weekend at the Coca Cola Dome.


Donovan Walshe : Owner of 7th Psychopath Coffee.

You can expect Cupping Sessions, the practice of observing the tastes and aromas of brewed coffee; a roasting demonstration; and the Chocolate Academy Workshop.

#BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

23 July 2019 8:29 AM
What’s Viral - Drunk man gets into comedian's car thinking It's an Uber

23 July 2019 8:15 AM
How legal costs are determined

23 July 2019 7:44 AM
Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents

22 July 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Viral - Airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment

22 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fundamentally and irretrievably flawed Ramaphosa takes PP report on review

22 July 2019 7:31 AM
The Lion King opens in cinemas worldwide

19 July 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - First trailer drops for Top Gun sequel

19 July 2019 8:01 AM
New deputy governor of the Sarb on Reserve Bank repo rate cut

19 July 2019 7:36 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila to detail his probe into PIC document leaks
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila returns to the PIC inquiry for the ninth day on Tuesday.
Mkhwebane should be advised to resign, says pressure group
Accountability Now's Advocate Paul Hoffman said that if Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not resign she could be impeached, face disciplinary action from the Legal Practice Council or face perjury charges.
Eskom's future in balance as MPs to decide on R17bn emergency funding
Eskom is struggling to service its debt and needs help from the fiscus and the R17 billion under consideration today is part of the R23 billion that Treasury allocated to the utility to help it get by.
