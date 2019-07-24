Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sean Muller : Senior Lecturer: Economics & Research Associate at the Public and Environmental Economics Research.
Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy. To mitigate this, yesterday, the National Assembly passed the National Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill and the budgets for 28 government departments amid objections from opposition benches.
Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sean Muller : Senior Lecturer: Economics & Research Associate at the Public and Environmental Economics Research.
|
What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head on plane
|
24 July 2019 8:37 AM
|
24 July 2019 7:36 AM
|
The Chocolate and Coffee Expo is coming up this weekend at the Coca Cola Dome
|
23 July 2019 9:49 AM
|
23 July 2019 8:29 AM
|
What’s Viral - Drunk man gets into comedian's car thinking It's an Uber
|
23 July 2019 8:15 AM
|
23 July 2019 7:44 AM
|
Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents
|
22 July 2019 9:22 AM
|
What’s Viral - Airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment
|
22 July 2019 7:59 AM
|
Fundamentally and irretrievably flawed Ramaphosa takes PP report on review
|
22 July 2019 7:31 AM