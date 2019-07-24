The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sean Muller : Senior Lecturer: Economics & Research Associate at the Public and Environmental Economics Research.

Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy. To mitigate this, yesterday, the National Assembly passed the National Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill and the budgets for 28 government departments amid objections from opposition benches.

What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head on plane

24 July 2019 8:37 AM
Britain has a new Prime Minister. Boris Johnson

24 July 2019 7:36 AM
The Chocolate and Coffee Expo is coming up this weekend at the Coca Cola Dome

23 July 2019 9:49 AM
#BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

23 July 2019 8:29 AM
What’s Viral - Drunk man gets into comedian's car thinking It's an Uber

23 July 2019 8:15 AM
How legal costs are determined

23 July 2019 7:44 AM
Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents

22 July 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Viral - Airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment

22 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fundamentally and irretrievably flawed Ramaphosa takes PP report on review

22 July 2019 7:31 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Emergency services on high alert as cold front rolls into Gauteng
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that several high-risk areas like Alexandra were being closely monitored.
PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila to give clarity on Sekunjalo transactions
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila started giving his testimony on the transaction on Tuesday, where he clarified that the PIC spent R888.3 million on the deal and not R2 billion as reported by the media.

Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives
Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.
