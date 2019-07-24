Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lord Anthony St. John of Bletso : Member of the House of Lords
Britain has a new Prime Minister. Boris Johnson was voted as the new leader of the Conservative Party, and will today formally take over as prime minister and begin to reveal his new cabinet.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lord Anthony St. John of Bletso : Member of the House of Lords
