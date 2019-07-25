Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

25 July 2019 7:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sumeeth Sheoraj : Gauteng Chairperson of the Denosa Student Movement: and Prof. Mkhululi Lukhele : Head of Department in the Gauteng Health Department.



A group of community service nurses handed over a memorandum of grievances to the Gauteng Department of Health, giving the department 5 days to act on their demands. Not only are they demanding an end to the exploitation of community service nurses, but also the scrapping-off community service for professional nurses.