Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sumeeth Sheoraj : Gauteng Chairperson of the Denosa Student Movement: and Prof. Mkhululi Lukhele : Head of Department in the Gauteng Health Department.

A group of community service nurses handed over a memorandum of grievances to the Gauteng Department of Health, giving the department 5 days to act on their demands. Not only are they demanding an end to the exploitation of community service nurses, but also the scrapping-off community service for professional nurses.

What's Viral - Weird video shows meat 'crawl' away from plate

What’s Viral - Weird video shows meat 'crawl' away from plate

25 July 2019 8:00 AM
What's Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

24 July 2019 8:37 AM
Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

24 July 2019 7:36 AM
Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA's economy

Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy

24 July 2019 7:27 AM
The Chocolate and Coffee Expo is coming up this weekend at the Coca Cola Dome

The Chocolate and Coffee Expo is coming up this weekend at the Coca Cola Dome

23 July 2019 9:49 AM
#BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

#BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

23 July 2019 8:29 AM
What's Viral - Drunk man gets into comedian's car thinking It's an Uber

What’s Viral - Drunk man gets into comedian's car thinking It's an Uber

23 July 2019 8:15 AM
How legal costs are determined

How legal costs are determined

23 July 2019 7:44 AM
Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents

Mayor Mashaba staging a sit-in at Eskom on behalf of paying residents

22 July 2019 9:22 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters
Public Protector to probe Kieswetter's Sars appointment, staff matters

The office of the Public Protector has confirmed it has taken on two more investigations related to the South African Revenue Service, including an investigation into the appointment of new commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true
MKMVA: Expel Hanekom from ANC if EFF claims true

Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that Derek Hanekom fed them with information about which ANC Members of Parliament would vote against former President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence.
Vrede community felt they were used to enable corruption, Zondo Inquiry told
Vrede community felt they were used to enable corruption, Zondo Inquiry told

Emerging black farmer Ephraim Dhlamini the community wanted finality in the Estina dairy farm matter, saying that it appeared the project was never designed to uplift emerging farmers but was used by criminals.

