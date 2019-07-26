Bongani Bingwa speaks to Patricia Lille Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure
No new furniture for Cabinet Ministers. They will also have to be careful on how they use water and lights. These are among the undertakings of Public Works and Infrastructure
Minister Patricia de Lille, who is also dealing with corruption in Public Works.
Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure
