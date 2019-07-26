The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

26 July 2019 7:50 AM
What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

25 July 2019 8:00 AM
Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

25 July 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

24 July 2019 8:37 AM
Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

24 July 2019 7:36 AM
Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy

24 July 2019 7:27 AM
The Chocolate and Coffee Expo is coming up this weekend at the Coca Cola Dome

23 July 2019 9:49 AM
#BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

23 July 2019 8:29 AM
What’s Viral - Drunk man gets into comedian's car thinking It's an Uber

23 July 2019 8:15 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Finding new PIC CEO will be difficult task, says chair Reuel Khoza
Newly appointed interim Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board chair Reuel Khoza said that a permanent CEO would be appointed in the next three to six months.
Mabuza dodges questions on Sars 'rogue unit' during Parly Q&A
Deputy President David Mabuza was answering oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, his first question and answer session of the new term of Parliament.
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said this was the second time a witness has alleged the station commander failed to act on a complaint.

