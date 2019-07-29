Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Ruth Hall Member of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform & Agriculture.
The Presidential advisory panel on land reform released its final report yesterday to the public, detailing among other things the circumstances under which expropriation without compensation could be applicable; what government can do with communal land and foreign owned land.
Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture
