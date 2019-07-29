The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Ruth Hall Member of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform & Agriculture.

The Presidential advisory panel on land reform released its final report yesterday to the public, detailing among other things the circumstances under which expropriation without compensation could be applicable; what government can do with communal land and foreign owned land.

What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time

26 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

26 July 2019 7:50 AM
What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

25 July 2019 8:00 AM
Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

25 July 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

24 July 2019 8:37 AM
Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

24 July 2019 7:36 AM
Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy

24 July 2019 7:27 AM
The Chocolate and Coffee Expo is coming up this weekend at the Coca Cola Dome

23 July 2019 9:49 AM
#BigDawg DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

23 July 2019 8:29 AM
EWN Headlines
Eonomists monitoring Moody's in wake of Fitch ratings decision
On Friday, Fitch announced that it was changing its outlook for South Africa from stable to negative and also kept South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt on BB plus.
Matjila set to continue testimony after PIC Inquiry given another extension
When he first instituted the commission, President Ramaphosa had given it until 15 April to submit a report but that was extended to the end of July. The commission has now been granted another extension to submit the final report at the end of October.
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
The MKMVA called for the expulsion of Derek Hanekom after claims that he met the Economic Freedom (EFF) to discuss ways to oust former President Jacob Zuma from power.

