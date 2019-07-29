The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Kenyan pastor claims to have brought Jesus back


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

City of Tshwane roads at a standstill

29 July 2019 8:33 AM
Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

29 July 2019 7:38 AM
What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time

26 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

26 July 2019 7:50 AM
What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

25 July 2019 8:00 AM
Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

25 July 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

24 July 2019 8:37 AM
Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

24 July 2019 7:36 AM
Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy

24 July 2019 7:27 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations
Agri SA said it did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry
In a letter sent to the commission late Sunday night, Montana said that after much reflection former minister Trevor Manuel's submissions in February pushed him to want to testify.

Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies
Sam Meyiwa was in and out of hospital after suffering a stroke last year.
