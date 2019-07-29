The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

City of Tshwane roads at a standstill


A strike by workers in the City of Tshwane's bus services has left the city at a standstill. Bongani speaks to Sheila Senkubuge, City of Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport, about the reasons for the workers' strike and contingencies for residents. 

What’s Viral - #Jesus look at the people u died for

What’s Viral - #Jesus look at the people u died for

29 July 2019 8:18 AM
Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

29 July 2019 7:38 AM
What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time

What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time

26 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

26 July 2019 7:50 AM
What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

25 July 2019 8:00 AM
Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

25 July 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

24 July 2019 8:37 AM
Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

24 July 2019 7:36 AM
Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy

Eskom is too big to fail, and its R450 billion debt can sink SA’s economy

24 July 2019 7:27 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Pallo: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished
Pallo: Hanekom upheld ANC principles and shouldn't be punished

ANC NEC meber Derek Hanekom has been attacked by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and labeled a “charlatan” for meeting with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last year to discuss the removal of former President Jacob Zuma.
Court to rule on suspension of PP's remedial action against Gordhan
Court to rule on suspension of PP's remedial action against Gordhan

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane earlier this month instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate disciplinary hearings against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan within 30 days of releasing her report on revenue service’s so-called rogue unit.

Pretoria CBD gridlocked as bus drivers block roads in pay strike
Pretoria CBD gridlocked as bus drivers block roads in pay strike

Drivers want an 18% salary increase.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us