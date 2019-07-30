The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane


Tshwane Bus Services continue to be disrupted as a workers strike in the city. Bongani speaks to City of Tshwane Acting Executive Mayor Abel Tau and Mpho Tladinyane, Tshwane Regional Secretary of the South African Municipal Workers'Union (Samwu).

City of Tshwane roads at a standstill

29 July 2019 8:33 AM
What’s Viral - Kenyan pastor claims to have brought Jesus back

29 July 2019 8:18 AM
Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

29 July 2019 7:38 AM
What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time

26 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

26 July 2019 7:50 AM
What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

25 July 2019 8:00 AM
Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

25 July 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Furious woman smashes LAPTOP onto her boyfriend's head

24 July 2019 8:37 AM
Britain has a new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

24 July 2019 7:36 AM
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Solidarity takes aim at Brian Molefe over Eskom pension payout
Solidarity said that what he did at the power utility amounted to fraud and he had to be held criminally liable for it.
Tshwane CBD roads blocked by bus drivers again over pay strike
Workers affiliated to Samwu were back on the streets demanding a pay increase of 18%.

ANC expected to outline Hanekom's fate following NEC meeting
The party’s senior leaders have been meeting behind closed doors since Friday, discussing among other issues Hanekom’s admission that he met with opposition parties to discuss removing former President Jacob Zuma from office through a planned motion of no confidence last year.
