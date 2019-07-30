Tshwane Bus Services continue to be disrupted as a workers strike in the city. Bongani speaks to City of Tshwane Acting Executive Mayor Abel Tau and Mpho Tladinyane, Tshwane Regional Secretary of the South African Municipal Workers'Union (Samwu).
Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane
29 July 2019 8:33 AM
