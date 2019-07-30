The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Today is the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.


A recent U.S department of Trafficking in persons report ranked South Africa on its 2-Tier Watch List, saying South African does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. We speak to Marcel van der Watt, Researcher at the Department of Police Practice at UNISA. 

What’s Viral - Indian family caught stealing accessories from Bali hotel

What’s Viral - Indian family caught stealing accessories from Bali hotel

30 July 2019 8:02 AM
Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane

Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane

30 July 2019 7:35 AM
City of Tshwane roads at a standstill

City of Tshwane roads at a standstill

29 July 2019 8:33 AM
What’s Viral - Kenyan pastor claims to have brought Jesus back

What’s Viral - Kenyan pastor claims to have brought Jesus back

29 July 2019 8:18 AM
Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

29 July 2019 7:38 AM
What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time

What’s Viral - Vacationers help elderly man surf for the last time

26 July 2019 7:59 AM
Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

Fixing Public Works and Infrastructure

26 July 2019 7:50 AM
What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

What’s Viral - Video showing meat crawling off plate has social media intrigued

25 July 2019 8:00 AM
Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

Nurses aggrieved by the way Gauteng Health Department is treating them

25 July 2019 7:40 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
3 Mpumalanga pupils die of suspected food poisoning, 10 more hospitalised
3 Mpumalanga pupils die of suspected food poisoning, 10 more hospitalised

It’s understood 10 of their peers from the Nelson Ngubani Primary School in Emalahleni are receiving treatment in hospital.

Contralesa: Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed without Zulu king’s consent
Contralesa: Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed without Zulu king’s consent

Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said the trust’s amendment would insinuate that the king was abusing his powers, saying this was not warranted.

Court ruling on president's disciplinary powers will guide PP in future - judge
Court ruling on president's disciplinary powers will guide PP in future - judge

This was among the findings handed down by Judge Sulet Potterill when she suspended the enforcement of the remedial action in the report related to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigation unit.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us