World Day against Trafficking in persons

A recent U.S department of Trafficking in persons report ranked South Africa on its 2-Tier Watch List, saying South African does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. We speak to Marcel van der Watt, Researcher at the Department of Police Practice at UNISA.
