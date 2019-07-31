Bongani Bingwa speaks to Peter Moyo Axed Old Mutual CEO
The High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Moyo should be immediately reinstated as Old Mutual CEO, pending the second part of his court application against the company. In May, Moyo was suspended and later expelled as Old Mutual CEO due to an alleged conflict of interest in his personal business interests. It emerged that Moyo is co-founder of an investment company, NMT Capital. Old Mutual says it intends to appeal this ruling.
Will Peter Moyo return to work today?
31 July 2019 9:28 AM
