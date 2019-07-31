The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Will Peter Moyo return to work today?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Peter Moyo Axed Old Mutual CEO

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Moyo should be immediately reinstated as Old Mutual CEO, pending the second part of his court application against the company. In May, Moyo was suspended and later expelled as Old Mutual CEO due to an alleged conflict of interest in his personal business interests. It emerged that Moyo is co-founder of an investment company, NMT Capital. Old Mutual says it intends to appeal this ruling.

Vandalism and back-up battery theft at cellphone towers

Vandalism and back-up battery theft at cellphone towers

31 July 2019 9:28 AM
What’s Viral - Netflix contract make sure your other half doesn't spoil your binges

What’s Viral - Netflix contract make sure your other half doesn't spoil your binges

31 July 2019 8:05 AM
Report - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Gupta linked payment scandal

Report - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Gupta linked payment scandal

31 July 2019 7:42 AM
World Day against Trafficking in persons

World Day against Trafficking in persons

30 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - Indian family caught stealing accessories from Bali hotel

What’s Viral - Indian family caught stealing accessories from Bali hotel

30 July 2019 8:02 AM
Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane

Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane

30 July 2019 7:35 AM
City of Tshwane roads at a standstill

City of Tshwane roads at a standstill

29 July 2019 8:33 AM
What’s Viral - Kenyan pastor claims to have brought Jesus back

What’s Viral - Kenyan pastor claims to have brought Jesus back

29 July 2019 8:18 AM
Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

29 July 2019 7:38 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in US Democratic debate
Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in US Democratic debate

Progressives argued their policies would excite voters and allow them to draw a distinct contrast to Trump.

North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles - South Korean military
North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles - South Korean military

North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles on 25 July, its first missile tests since leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on 30 June and agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures
Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking for the debate to be scheduled as soon as possible.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us