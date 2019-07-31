The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Vandalism and back-up battery theft at cellphone towers


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ernest Paul, General Manager of Network Operations

What’s Viral - Netflix contract make sure your other half doesn't spoil your binges

31 July 2019 8:05 AM
Report - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Gupta linked payment scandal

31 July 2019 7:42 AM
Will Peter Moyo return to work today?

31 July 2019 7:28 AM
World Day against Trafficking in persons

30 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - Indian family caught stealing accessories from Bali hotel

30 July 2019 8:02 AM
Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane

30 July 2019 7:35 AM
City of Tshwane roads at a standstill

29 July 2019 8:33 AM
What’s Viral - Kenyan pastor claims to have brought Jesus back

29 July 2019 8:18 AM
Advisory panel on land reform and Agriculture

29 July 2019 7:38 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANC NEC asks top officials to deal with Hanekom matter
Derek Hanekom admitted that he met with EFF leaders to discuss former President Jacob Zuma’s sacking from office after EFF leader Julius Malema outed him in public last week.
Old Mutual to appeal Moyo reinstatement, EFF calls for Manuel exit as chair
The High Court found that Peter Moyo’s axing as CEO was unlawful and that he should be reinstated temporarily.

Public Protector's office: No truth to deputy PP's claims of not being consulted
The Public Protector’s office has rubbished claims by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s deputy Kevin Malunga that he was not consulted on some of the office’s investigations.
