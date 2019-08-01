The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Sudan political crisis since long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir's overthrow in April


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Na’eem Jeenah : Executive Director, Afro- Middle East Centre

The military and pro-democracy movement have been locked in a tussle for power that has led to mass protests and killings. Talks now have been suspended after school
children were shot and killed, plunging the region into a political crisis

What’s Viral - When you learn about socialism the hard way

1 August 2019 8:14 AM
Talks between the City of Tshwane, the South Africa Municipal Workers

1 August 2019 7:34 AM
Vandalism and back-up battery theft at cellphone towers

31 July 2019 9:28 AM
What’s Viral - Netflix contract make sure your other half doesn't spoil your binges

31 July 2019 8:05 AM
Report - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Gupta linked payment scandal

31 July 2019 7:42 AM
Will Peter Moyo return to work today?

31 July 2019 7:28 AM
World Day against Trafficking in persons

30 July 2019 9:34 AM
What’s Viral - Indian family caught stealing accessories from Bali hotel

30 July 2019 8:02 AM
Bus workers strike continues in Tshwane

30 July 2019 7:35 AM
EWN Headlines
Hout Bay tourist murder suspects known in community as criminals
Two suspects of the three suspects linked to the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals
The National Health Care Professionals Association appeared before the section 59 panel investigating allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes.
Moyo to continue engaging with Old Mutual in fight to retain job
Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo said he would wait for direction from his senior counsel before deciding what to do next in his battle to retain his job.
