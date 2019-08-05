The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor


Bongani Bingwa speaks to James Selfe DA's Head of Governance

DA's Head of Governance James Selfe,, is on his way to Tshwane, where he is expected to meet with the City's Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

He says the party is not happy about a 318 million rand bonanza agreement reached between the City and workers who brought as the party is "not at all happy" about a R318m bonus bonanza agreement reached with workers who brought the city to a standstill this week.

Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?

Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?

5 August 2019 7:37 AM
Clement Manyathela's exclusive with the PP

Clement Manyathela's exclusive with the PP

5 August 2019 7:26 AM
Feedback with Legal Aid South Africa

Feedback with Legal Aid South Africa

2 August 2019 9:28 AM
What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics

What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics

2 August 2019 8:01 AM
The issue of the politicisation of SOEs in South Africa

The issue of the politicisation of SOEs in South Africa

2 August 2019 7:34 AM
What constitutes conflict of interest in corporates?

What constitutes conflict of interest in corporates?

2 August 2019 7:28 AM
Sudan political crisis since long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir's overthrow in April

Sudan political crisis since long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir's overthrow in April

1 August 2019 9:16 AM
What’s Viral - When you learn about socialism the hard way

What’s Viral - When you learn about socialism the hard way

1 August 2019 8:14 AM
Talks between the City of Tshwane, the South Africa Municipal Workers

Talks between the City of Tshwane, the South Africa Municipal Workers

1 August 2019 7:34 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
U-Dream Global going through 'difficult time' after SA pilots killed in crash
U-Dream Global going through 'difficult time' after SA pilots killed in crash

Des Werner and Werner Froneman were accompanying a group of South African teenagers who had built a four-seater Sling in 10 days to fly from Cape to Cairo.
CT anti-gang unit question 2 suspects after family attacked in home
CT anti-gang unit question 2 suspects after family attacked in home

A man was shot and killed while his wife and their daughter were wounded at the weekend.
Angie Motshekga opens up on fighting cancer and the apartheid govt
Angie Motshekga opens up on fighting cancer and the apartheid govt

As South Africans reflect on women’s contributions to society, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga opens up on beating cancer and bringing down the apartheid government.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us