Bongani Bingwa speaks to James Selfe DA's Head of Governance
DA's Head of Governance James Selfe,, is on his way to Tshwane, where he is expected to meet with the City's Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
He says the party is not happy about a 318 million rand bonanza agreement reached between the City and workers who brought as the party is "not at all happy" about a R318m bonus bonanza agreement reached with workers who brought the city to a standstill this week.
DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor
Bongani Bingwa speaks to James Selfe DA's Head of Governance
|
Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?
|
5 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
5 August 2019 7:26 AM
|
2 August 2019 9:28 AM
|
What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics
|
2 August 2019 8:01 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:34 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:28 AM
|
Sudan political crisis since long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir's overthrow in April
|
1 August 2019 9:16 AM
|
1 August 2019 8:14 AM
|
Talks between the City of Tshwane, the South Africa Municipal Workers
|
1 August 2019 7:34 AM