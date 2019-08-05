Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?

5 August 2019 7:37 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lawson Naidoo Executive Secretary at Casac



Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini continues to play down the recommendations of Parliament's High Level Panel which reviewed legislation on Land Reform. He was speaking this past weekend after returning from the United Kingdom.



He has also vowed to defend the Ingonyama Trust Fund, especially following the Presidency Advisory Panel on Land Reform which proposed scrapping the Ingonyama Trust, and put it under the control of local leadership.