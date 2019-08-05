Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Thabsile Thabethe, a physicist and post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Pretoria, has published maths and physics books for toddlers. Her aim with these books is to introduce and familiarise children to these subjects from a tender age.
Maths and Physics books for toddlers
|
Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?
|
5 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor
|
5 August 2019 7:30 AM
|
5 August 2019 7:26 AM
|
2 August 2019 9:28 AM
|
What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics
|
2 August 2019 8:01 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:34 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:28 AM
|
Sudan political crisis since long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir's overthrow in April
|
1 August 2019 9:16 AM
|
1 August 2019 8:14 AM