Nedlac jobs report


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sipho Pityana President of Business Unity South Africa (Busa)

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the NEDLAC report on progress made since the job summit, and 10 months since that summit, there is little to show of it. Business Unity South Africa met with the President, to discuss progress made since that summit, and raised concerns on the state of our economy: Unemployment at 29%; Fitch downgrading SA’s outlook; and SOEs that are putting a strain on our fiscus, and South Africa is moving
closer and closer to a debt trap.

What’s Viral - Brazil gang leader dresses up as teenage daughter in jailbreak

6 August 2019 8:03 AM
How does Medical Aid Work?

6 August 2019 7:34 AM
Maths and Physics books for toddlers

5 August 2019 8:10 AM
Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?

5 August 2019 7:37 AM
DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor

5 August 2019 7:30 AM
Clement Manyathela's exclusive with the PP

5 August 2019 7:26 AM
Feedback with Legal Aid South Africa

2 August 2019 9:28 AM
What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics

2 August 2019 8:01 AM
The issue of the politicisation of SOEs in South Africa

2 August 2019 7:34 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Zulu on motherhood, liberation legacy and more
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Zulu on motherhood, liberation legacy and more

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss various topics around her life and career.
Van Breda's bid to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed
Van Breda's bid to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed

The Constitutional Court has dismissed his leave to appeal attempt but has granted him an application for condonation.

Protect journos or risk having compliant media, court told
Protect journos or risk having compliant media, court told

This was among the submissions made on Monday by counsel for the South African National Editors' Forum and five journalists who turned to the court to stop the abuse.

