Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sipho Pityana President of Business Unity South Africa (Busa)
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the NEDLAC report on progress made since the job summit, and 10 months since that summit, there is little to show of it. Business Unity South Africa met with the President, to discuss progress made since that summit, and raised concerns on the state of our economy: Unemployment at 29%; Fitch downgrading SA’s outlook; and SOEs that are putting a strain on our fiscus, and South Africa is moving
closer and closer to a debt trap.
Nedlac jobs report
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sipho Pityana President of Business Unity South Africa (Busa)
|
What’s Viral - Brazil gang leader dresses up as teenage daughter in jailbreak
|
6 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
6 August 2019 7:34 AM
|
5 August 2019 8:10 AM
|
Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?
|
5 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor
|
5 August 2019 7:30 AM
|
5 August 2019 7:26 AM
|
2 August 2019 9:28 AM
|
What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics
|
2 August 2019 8:01 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:34 AM