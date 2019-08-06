The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

How does Medical Aid Work?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape President of Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA)

The Black Business Council has announced that it is seeking an audience with the Health Minister, following revelations at the section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling by medical aids and withholding of payments to black and Indian doctors by medical aid schemes. Last week, various stakeholders in the country's health sector gave
evidence at these public hearings. In a submission to the hearings, Dr Kgosi Letlape said medical aids have become a law unto themselves and joins us on the line.

Unisa students plan shutdown over "bogus" results

Unisa students plan shutdown over "bogus" results

6 August 2019 9:26 AM
What’s Viral - Gang leader attempted prison break impersonating daughter

What’s Viral - Gang leader attempted prison break impersonating daughter

6 August 2019 8:03 AM
Nedlac jobs report

Nedlac jobs report

6 August 2019 7:29 AM
Maths and Physics books for toddlers

Maths and Physics books for toddlers

5 August 2019 8:10 AM
Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?

Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?

5 August 2019 7:37 AM
DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor

DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor

5 August 2019 7:30 AM
Clement Manyathela's exclusive with the PP

Clement Manyathela's exclusive with the PP

5 August 2019 7:26 AM
Feedback with Legal Aid South Africa

Feedback with Legal Aid South Africa

2 August 2019 9:28 AM
What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics

What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics

2 August 2019 8:01 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Sanef takes on EFF over journo threats
WATCH LIVE: Sanef takes on EFF over journo threats

The Equality Court is hearing arguments in the matter between Sanef and five journalists and the EFF over alleged incidences of intimidation.
72 children hurt in KZN bus crash
72 children hurt in KZN bus crash

Two of the minors were in a critical condition.

DA to lay criminal complaint against Muthambi over SABC report
DA to lay criminal complaint against Muthambi over SABC report

The DA said that it would be laying a complaint against former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi for what it called her violation of the Privileges, Powers and Immunities Act.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us