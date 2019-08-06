Students at the University of South Africa (Unisa) are not happy about their examination results, and want the university to address their concerns about how their exams are marked. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wadzanai Mazhethese, Unisa's National SRC President.
Unisa students plan shutdown over "bogus" results
|
What’s Viral - Gang leader attempted prison break impersonating daughter
|
6 August 2019 8:03 AM
|
6 August 2019 7:34 AM
|
6 August 2019 7:29 AM
|
5 August 2019 8:10 AM
|
Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?
|
5 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor
|
5 August 2019 7:30 AM
|
5 August 2019 7:26 AM
|
2 August 2019 9:28 AM
|
What’s Viral - Woman talks suicidal man down from ledge with Linkin Park lyrics
|
2 August 2019 8:01 AM