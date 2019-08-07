The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What extent are public service expenses burdening the fiscus?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Senzo Mchunu Minister of Public Service & Administration

The South African economy is not looking good, with rising unemployment, GDP growth sluggish and with a dwindling public purse. To what extent are public service expenses burdening the fiscus? President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent back the recently revised Ministerial handbook, ordering further cuts on perks for cabinet ministers.

Toni Morrison Tribute

7 August 2019 9:38 AM
What’s Viral - This has to be the best of SA comedy! #PitoriRewindz

7 August 2019 8:05 AM
Unisa students plan shutdown over "bogus" results

6 August 2019 9:26 AM
What’s Viral - Gang leader attempted prison break impersonating daughter

6 August 2019 8:03 AM
How does Medical Aid Work?

6 August 2019 7:34 AM
Nedlac jobs report

6 August 2019 7:29 AM
Maths and Physics books for toddlers

5 August 2019 8:10 AM
Is Zulu King fighting for Culture or Money on Ingonyama Trust Fund?

5 August 2019 7:37 AM
DA's Head of Governance to meet with City of Tshwane Executive Mayor

5 August 2019 7:30 AM
