The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is SA approaching a fiscal cliff and the country could run out of money?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khaya Sithole Commentator & chartered accountant.

The South African economy is in dire straits, with a contracting GDP, job losses in different sectors of the economy, SOEs adding a burden on the fiscus and unemployment on an all time high. Economic reforms are yet to implemented, with the possibility of further
downgrades by ratings agencies.

Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand

8 August 2019 9:40 AM
What’s Viral - A class shows their appreciation to a student to who helps everyone

8 August 2019 8:03 AM
Toni Morrison Tribute

7 August 2019 9:38 AM
What’s Viral - This has to be the best of SA comedy! #PitoriRewindz

7 August 2019 8:05 AM
What extent are public service expenses burdening the fiscus?

7 August 2019 7:41 AM
Unisa students plan shutdown over "bogus" results

6 August 2019 9:26 AM
What’s Viral - Gang leader attempted prison break impersonating daughter

6 August 2019 8:03 AM
How does Medical Aid Work?

6 August 2019 7:34 AM
Nedlac jobs report

6 August 2019 7:29 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
487 undocumented foreign nationals among 659 arrested in Joburg raid
Over 600 people were detained this week when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.
City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson
Officials said the charges relate to the "incitement of violence and other offences" in relation to Thursday's Total Shutdown protests.
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC
Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.
