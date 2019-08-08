What’s Viral - A class shows their appreciation to a student to who helps everyone

The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand

8 August 2019 9:40 AM
Is SA approaching a fiscal cliff and the country could run out of money?

8 August 2019 7:33 AM
Toni Morrison Tribute

7 August 2019 9:38 AM
What’s Viral - This has to be the best of SA comedy! #PitoriRewindz

7 August 2019 8:05 AM
What extent are public service expenses burdening the fiscus?

7 August 2019 7:41 AM
Unisa students plan shutdown over "bogus" results

6 August 2019 9:26 AM
What’s Viral - Gang leader attempted prison break impersonating daughter

6 August 2019 8:03 AM
How does Medical Aid Work?

6 August 2019 7:34 AM
Nedlac jobs report

6 August 2019 7:29 AM
EWN Headlines
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC

Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.
Ramaphosa: Unemployment among women, economic crisis receiving gov't attention
Ramaphosa: Unemployment among women, economic crisis receiving gov't attention

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the national Women’s Day event in Vryburg, North West today, where he committed to the empowerment of women and reflected on the struggles they are facing.
