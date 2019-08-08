The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Taxi driver who goes mad at his passengers because he is short of 1 rand


That "taxi driver" was Kabelo Moumakwe, who is known for posting short comedic videos on his social media account.

What’s Viral - A class shows their appreciation to a student to who helps everyone

8 August 2019 8:03 AM
Is SA approaching a fiscal cliff and the country could run out of money?

8 August 2019 7:33 AM
Toni Morrison Tribute

7 August 2019 9:38 AM
What’s Viral - This has to be the best of SA comedy! #PitoriRewindz

7 August 2019 8:05 AM
What extent are public service expenses burdening the fiscus?

7 August 2019 7:41 AM
Unisa students plan shutdown over "bogus" results

6 August 2019 9:26 AM
What’s Viral - Gang leader attempted prison break impersonating daughter

6 August 2019 8:03 AM
How does Medical Aid Work?

6 August 2019 7:34 AM
Nedlac jobs report

6 August 2019 7:29 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Jiba wants suspended salary, benefits back after being fired from NPA
Jiba filed an application to review the president's decision and Judge Yvonne Mokgoro's finding that she was not fit for office.
Arrested undocumented foreign nationals in JHB CBD raid to appear in court
At least 600 people were handcuffed this week when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.
Malema accuses NC ANC councillors for demanding sex for houses, jobs
Malema addressed a women’s day celebration in Springbok in the province on Friday.
